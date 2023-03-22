Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Target Price at $259.46

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $197.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.57. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

