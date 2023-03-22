Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $18.14

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $226,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $226,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,628 shares of company stock worth $711,572. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $21,971,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.92. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

