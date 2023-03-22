Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 22nd (AMBA, ANDHF, DEC, DGI9, INZY, MBLY, MOND, NVDA, PSO, QCOM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 22nd:

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on the stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $16.00 to $17.00.

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 980 ($12.03).

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM). Westpark Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

