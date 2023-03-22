Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kilroy Realty (KRC)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2023 – Kilroy Realty is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Kilroy Realty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $41.00.

1/24/2023 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

1/23/2023 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. 353,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

