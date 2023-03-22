Analyzing Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) & PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and PASSUR Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million 0.14 $90,000.00 N/A N/A

PASSUR Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% PASSUR Aerospace -55.26% N/A -115.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Intuitive Machines and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Machines and PASSUR Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.44%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

