Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.28

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 1056230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at $324,525.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

