ApeCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $136.26 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00014424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00351936 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,036.96 or 0.25592261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009995 BTC.

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

