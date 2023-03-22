AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.12. 27,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $106.93. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

