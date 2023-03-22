Ark 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.94 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Ark has a market cap of $55.61 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004961 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003782 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,802,260 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

