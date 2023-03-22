Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 208,591 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 722,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 261,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
