Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $110.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

