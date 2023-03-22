Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $6.73 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,425,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average is $165.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

