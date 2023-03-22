Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,075,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $480.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.05.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

