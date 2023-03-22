Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.0 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.