Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,744,000 after acquiring an additional 92,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

