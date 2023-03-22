Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,601 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average of $199.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

