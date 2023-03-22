Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $2.56 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,208 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $242,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of TJX opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

