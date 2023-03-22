ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals accounts for 4.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

ASA stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

