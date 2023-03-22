ASD Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, ASD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $30.52 million and $4.09 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00200337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,563.85 or 1.00245144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04775695 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,269,505.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.