Astrafer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $248.84 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Astrafer has a total market cap of $248.84 million and approximately $26,306.19 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00005548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astrafer

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,485,525 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.62206399 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $30,206.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

