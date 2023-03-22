Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.55 and traded as high as C$2.83. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 6,313,691 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Athabasca Oil

About Athabasca Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$129,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,461,024. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

