Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.55 and traded as high as C$2.83. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 6,313,691 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
