ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. Invests $32.62 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 665,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,615,000. Portland General Electric makes up approximately 6.7% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $47,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

NYSE:POR opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

