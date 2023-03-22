Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.24. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 87,304 shares changing hands.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 676.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

