Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.24. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 87,304 shares changing hands.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
