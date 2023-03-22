Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Up 0.4%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €84.40 ($90.75) and last traded at €81.70 ($87.85). 190,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.34 ($87.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($109.68) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.