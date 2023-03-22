Austin Gold (AUST) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Austin Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A Austin Gold Competitors -22.53% -3.46% -0.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Austin Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -14.43 Austin Gold Competitors $2.44 billion $4.66 million 4.26

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Austin Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

1.3% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Austin Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Austin Gold Competitors 645 3074 3805 78 2.44

Austin Gold currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 419.80%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 50.59%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Austin Gold beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

