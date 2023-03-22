Avalanche Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196.53 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.69 billion and approximately $196.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.47 or 0.00061814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,696,898 coins and its circulating supply is 325,634,178 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

