Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. 54,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 240,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Avalon GloboCare Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Avalon GloboCare as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

