Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.91. 40,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 861,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
