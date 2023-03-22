AVINOC (AVINOC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $219,921.10

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $83.88 million and approximately $219,921.10 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get AVINOC alerts:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

