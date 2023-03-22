Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4737 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVVIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.96) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 520 ($6.39) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.33.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

