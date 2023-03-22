Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 4.7%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 1,540,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,095,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Azul Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.95 million. Research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Azul by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 629,730 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Articles

