B. Riley Comments on BRT Apartments Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a report released on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRT. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.06. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 8,536 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $165,342.32. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,154,044.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

