B. Riley Comments on Envela Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envela in a research report issued on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Envela Price Performance

Shares of Envela stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. Envela has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Envela Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 44.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 1,077.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 82.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 52.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 110,400 shares during the period.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

