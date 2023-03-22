B. Riley Comments on Envela Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envela in a research report issued on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Envela Price Performance
Shares of Envela stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. Envela has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Trading of Envela
Envela Company Profile
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
