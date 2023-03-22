Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young Acquires 10,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares in the company, valued at $869,757.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 109,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,725. The company has a market capitalization of $526.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.95. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

