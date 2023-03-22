Badger DAO (BADGER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.65 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00010872 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $56.93 million and $6.65 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00357559 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,102.70 or 0.25988655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,165,281 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.