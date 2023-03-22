Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 6,742,347 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for 1.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.51% of Coupang worth $1,694,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Coupang by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 371,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150,478 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 388.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 295,426 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. 2,636,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,421. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -276.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.