Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,814,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,062,495 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 3.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.85% of Tesla worth $3,302,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,524,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,239,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.