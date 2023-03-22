Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Director David B. Fischer Sells 3,000 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Balchem Trading Down 3.1 %

BCPC traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.49. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Balchem by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after buying an additional 227,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 58.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Balchem by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 155,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Balchem Company Profile

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

