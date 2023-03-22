Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,247,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.