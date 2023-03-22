Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,349,357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 395.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 297,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,759,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.