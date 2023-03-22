Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 187.3% during the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 75,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 146.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $361,000.

BATS:IDHD opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

The Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (IDHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 100 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 300 highest-yielding developed ex-US stocks.

