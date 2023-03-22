Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 119 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $99.35.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.