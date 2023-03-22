Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 578 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
IVE opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.70.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.