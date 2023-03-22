Baldrige Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $32.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

