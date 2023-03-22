Baldrige Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,256,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,292 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,764,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

