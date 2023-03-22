Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 2,366 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $147.25 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $147.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

