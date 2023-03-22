Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $229.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.