Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

