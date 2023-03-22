Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $662.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $710.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.