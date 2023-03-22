Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $367.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

